Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $33.30 Million; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding Has Upped by Millennium Management Llc

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 370,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 403,771 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 119.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 167,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 929,077 shares to 487,769 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 294,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc (Call).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.