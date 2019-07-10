Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake In Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Was Has Lifted; Sageworth Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 211,888 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $352.9. About 1.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset reported 787,132 shares stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 79,598 shares. Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 1,390 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 7,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 100 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 482 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 418,986 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier reported 19 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd has 34,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% or 218,271 shares in its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 356,757 shares to 243,243 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 14,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,811 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.74 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.