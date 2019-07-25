Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Lifted by $3.98 Million; Rwwm Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 4.40 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 523,289 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500.

