Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake In Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Was Boosted; As Dorman Products (DORM) Valuation Declined, Channing Capital Management Boosted Stake

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 28,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 44,591 shares to 28,253 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 35,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 11,012 shares to 19,478 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

