Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH) Has Boosted by $7.20 Million; Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management Llc

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 752,043 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 997,500 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 697,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kb Home (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 395,864 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,000 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 141,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Invest Research Inc reported 37,353 shares. Braun Stacey holds 0.45% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 280,105 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 82,505 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj holds 16,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 24,609 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 253,509 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.32 million shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 100,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 952,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

