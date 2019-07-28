Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Lowered by $3.31 Million as Share Value Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $460,256; Shares Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 14,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,811 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

