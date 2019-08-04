Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised Sprint (Put) (S) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,520 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 203,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 55,320 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 35.04 million shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Income Securities (NYSE:JHS) by 214,832 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Municipal Trust Vkq (VKQ) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,834 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd owns 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 128,523 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 14,550 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 26,725 shares. Midas Mngmt owns 16,000 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability owns 33,192 shares. Shaker Services Limited Company has 57,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 734 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors invested in 10,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 212,910 shares. Geode Cap holds 0% or 155,956 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Limited invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Landscape Ltd Liability Co has 34,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm holds 0% or 465 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Stablecoin Trading Pairs Listed on Binance DEX – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Self-Tender Offer for up to Five Percent of Its Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Appoints Chris Gowlland as Co-Manager – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (NYSE:OEC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas joins states’ suit against Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 3.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.24 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Blackrock has 36.52 million shares. Highstreet Asset holds 112,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,647 are owned by Fil Limited. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.22 million shares. Numerixs Tech invested in 0.03% or 36,000 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 51,975 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 76,368 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 677,906 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.31 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 159,862 shares.