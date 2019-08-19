Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised Holding in United States Stl New (Put) (X); Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Gruss & Co Inc

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 16.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 9.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 12.52M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.