Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Position in Sprint (Put) (S) Has Upped by $1.60 Million; Holder Allen Operations Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 2.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 1.59M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: COMBINED COMPANY WILL CREATE NEW JOBS; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Consent Solicitation Terms to Increase Aggregate Consent Payment for Each Series

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 193,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 172,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 32,769 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 661,157 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.26% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 3,985 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 132 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kwmg reported 10,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 39,473 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 2,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

