Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Maintains Position in Facebook (Put) (FB); Wagner Bowman Management Increases Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management owns 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 232,948 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 41,248 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 165,768 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,669 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 21,189 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 582,186 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 5,249 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,458 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 2,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 3,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 27,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 344,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 14,641 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 5,839 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Interest Limited has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 40,000 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 10,660 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 11,830 shares. Grimes And Incorporated invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 65,304 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 5,079 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc owns 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,002 shares. Stanley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 39,600 shares. Bluestein R H And has 171,274 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 104,297 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd holds 1,280 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc owns 14,723 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 200,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 108,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,934 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).