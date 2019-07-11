Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Holding by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) as Market Valuation Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.85% or $11.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.54. About 1.47M shares traded or 368.72% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 3.18M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, MU – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, WDC, ATEN – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares. 8,902 shares valued at $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 39.65 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Hedge Funds Dumped Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) At the Wrong Time – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Consider Buying Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryder System, Inc. (R) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.