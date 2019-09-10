Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $1.99 Million as Stock Value Declined; Force Capital Management Cut Copart (CPRT) Position as Stock Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 826,902 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 50.79 million shares traded or 43.30% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 11/05/2018 – Ford F-150 Truck Shutdown Is Said to Last at Least Another Week; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 19/03/2018 – FOCUS-Relationship goals: Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners; 20/03/2018 – Ford to Sell French Gearbox Plant in Latest Pullback in Europe; 19/03/2018 – Kiersten Robinson Was Previously Ford Interim Human Resources Leader; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Henry Ford Health System’s (MI) A3; Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 09/05/2018 – FORD WILL HALT KANSAS CITY F-SERIES PRODUCTION REST OF WEEK DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE – COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,835 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners has 10,957 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 16,320 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Congress Asset Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com owns 157,788 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 64,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 11,470 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac reported 121,818 shares stake. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 48,570 shares. Legacy Private reported 25,942 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 10,154 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Copart (CPRT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.00 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Inc owns 16,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Financial Advantage Incorporated owns 335 shares. First Personal reported 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gp has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 885,085 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank invested in 14,389 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp invested in 130,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Capital Gru Lc stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gabalex Limited Liability Company reported 4.57% stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 6.08M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 1.23 million were reported by Edgar Lomax Company Va. Associated Banc accumulated 156,718 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 85,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/09: (ASPU) (LAKE) Higher; (TBIO) (LAUR) (F) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.