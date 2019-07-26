Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Its Holding in Target (Call) (TGT) by $3.19 Million; Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 420,185 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) – For Target, Being A “Shipper Of Choice” Means Partnering With Carriers And Vendors – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target rides out tech glitch weekend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.90M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab dumps Hawaii employee-award trip citing â€˜reputational risksâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28,921 shares to 33,179 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 66,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,887 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IVZ).