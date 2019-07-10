Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered By $1.92 Million Its Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Position; PDF Solutions (PDFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 44 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 34 decreased and sold holdings in PDF Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 23.12 million shares, down from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PDF Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 15.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 40,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $961,000 value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp (Call) now has $16.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 8.82 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $421.25 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 5.46% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. for 1.30 million shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 689,574 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 42,818 shares.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 76,689 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Limited Liability owns 7,187 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.02% or 6,903 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 265,473 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 430,572 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Verity Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,250 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited owns 0.15% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 208,938 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.04% or 2,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 16,667 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 83,849 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,119 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 114,395 shares. Oak Assocs Oh has invested 0.64% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. UBS maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Underperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, January 14. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 35,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (NASDAQ:BLDP) stake by 180,000 shares and now owns 242,500 shares. Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) was raised too.