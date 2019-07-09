Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted United States Stl New (Put) (X) Holding; Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Position in Itron (ITRI) as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 11.43M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Richard Fruehauf to Become Vice Pres of Strategic Planning

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (ITRI) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.24M, down from 662,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 171,899 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 46,955 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $100.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 45,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 22,314 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 1.16 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,790 shares. 186,559 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Tortoise Capital Limited Company invested in 90 shares. Moreover, Eagle Boston Management Incorporated has 1.24% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 60,752 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Marcato Ltd Partnership invested 1.21% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dubuque Fincl Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 990 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 17,127 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 18,614 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.47 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 185,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 148,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,813 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA).