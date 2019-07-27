Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its United States Stl New (Put) (X) Stake by $11.69 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Position by $782,767 as Stock Price Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 6.85 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) by 39,900 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 182,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

