Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its Stake in Freeport (FCX) as Stock Declined; Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.67M shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,542 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 375,212 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Management Limited invested in 40,525 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1,667 shares. 15,439 are held by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Blackrock has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 305,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Essex Investment Company Ltd Llc accumulated 396,952 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 1.07M shares stake. Harvey Prtn Ltd has invested 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 16,369 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 50,343 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 373 shares. 1.97M were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 13,812 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 53,849 shares. 1,050 were reported by Cordasco Fin. Winch Advisory Svcs holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 90,122 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 35,522 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 53,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Waters Parkerson And Limited Com reported 10,181 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 19,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.17% or 2.94M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 17,826 shares to 7,174 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

