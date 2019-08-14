Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted By $11.69 Million Its United States Stl New (Put) (X) Position; Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) stake by 615% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 615,000 shares as United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 715,000 shares with $13.94 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New (Put) now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 10.64 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA

Among 6 analysts covering Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Canadian Western Bank had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by IBC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. See Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Wednesday, May 8. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA) stake by 237,050 shares to 50,000 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 58,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CWB’s bold new brand promise and visual identity reflect its bright future – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 19, 2019 – Bessemer Group Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector, Markel Corp – GuruFocus.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold in Q2 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.