Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Stake by $11.32 Million; Holder Sankaty Advisors Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 389,971 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.24 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,100 were reported by Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 209,834 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,133 shares. Ranger Ltd Partnership has 2,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited has 11,032 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 84,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.12% or 2.67 million shares. 14,172 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stifel Finance has 98,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 153,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 10,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Financial Corporation In invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 211,519 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.48 million shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Company holds 0% or 77,907 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Dupont Management stated it has 26,077 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 500,000 shares. 85,428 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 37 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 473,478 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 82,851 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 65,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Company holds 135,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Kestrel Investment Mgmt Corporation has 2.49% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 37,900 shares to 72,100 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 48,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,875 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.