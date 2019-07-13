Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO); Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Matson (MATX) Position by $550,080

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 33,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 335,865 shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,892 shares to 8,638 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,347 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 39,495 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.