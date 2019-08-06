Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Stake in Sprint (Put) (S); Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding by $1.16 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 20.49 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Barclays Conference May 21; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 09/03/2018 – SPRINT TO CUT 500 JOBS IN OVERLAND PARK HEADQUARTERS: KCTV; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by Its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Cap Corp; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 6.28M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59M for 23.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Quantitative Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 197,231 shares. Frontier Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 2.7% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 44,439 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 193,500 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 0% stake. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 9.39M shares. 12,782 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. At Savings Bank owns 88,704 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc reported 12,984 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 581,403 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 73,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infrareit Inc by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 533,079 shares. 1.59M are owned by Farallon Capital Limited Liability Company. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 24,935 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 702,000 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 252,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Lp invested in 0.02% or 29,486 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 172,748 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 112,009 shares stake. 138,684 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag.