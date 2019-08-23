Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Position in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL); As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased by $966,000 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 185.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 2.81M shares traded or 43.99% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 156,073 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% stake. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 5,323 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 88,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.51% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Principal Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 520 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 33,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 331 shares. First Tru L P, Illinois-based fund reported 16,238 shares. Farallon Management Limited Company reported 2.38M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,700 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 13.00M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).