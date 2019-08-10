Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM); As Mbia (MBI) Valuation Declined, Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $4.35 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 849,357 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.20M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI) – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 308,547 shares to 574,305 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc invested in 5,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 6,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 131,458 shares in its portfolio. 86,811 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,966 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 58,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 12,533 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 18,878 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 20,647 shares. Valueworks Lc has 740,863 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 4.21% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 106,395 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. American Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Dsam (London) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 29,115 shares.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Down 18% in 6 Months: Will it Decline Further? – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Sprouts Farmers Market Ever Thrive? – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Execution And Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 249,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 97,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,640 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT).