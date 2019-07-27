Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Position by $3.36 Million; As Thor Industries (THO) Stock Declined, Copeland Capital Management Upped Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 110.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 188,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,392 shares to 6,644 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings.