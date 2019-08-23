Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Position by $26.97 Million; Banc Of California (BANC) Market Value Rose While Price Michael F Upped by $487,500 Its Position

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 239,074 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.17M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 356,757 shares to 243,243 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,920 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 260,289 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,107 shares. Shine Advisory Service owns 771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 10,000 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 1.68 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 97,000 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 5,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested in 0% or 33,862 shares. Lasry Marc invested in 7.77 million shares or 12.15% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,215 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.94M shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 7.49 million shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 31,481 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 16,517 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 5,899 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 130,567 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 85,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com invested in 0% or 199 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 9,170 shares. Pl Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 3.40M shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 28,813 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 28,958 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Street reported 1.95M shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 8,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated reported 350,000 shares stake.