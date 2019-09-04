Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased By $11.32 Million Its Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Position; Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Had 0 Bulls

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) stake by 83.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 333,000 shares as Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 733,000 shares with $25.55M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) now has $1.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 422,672 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 28,000 shares to 50,802 valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 3.00 million shares and now owns 10.00M shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1,485 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 0.02% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 26,077 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 208,567 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.06% or 280,574 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt owns 7,540 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 235,042 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 109,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 3.65M shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 93,745 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 15,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Federated Pa reported 23,425 shares. Tig Advsrs Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bluecrest Management holds 5,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 9,753 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 205,564 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 7,300 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 54,210 shares. Arrowstreet L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 86,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 79,463 shares. Fmr Llc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 0% or 140,664 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Prudential Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 1.58M shares. 32,251 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 273,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln National owns 15,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 0.03% or 255,521 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 22,900 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,610 activity. Another trade for 3,446 shares valued at $35,637 was bought by McNamara Dennis Joseph. Murphy Jennifer bought $99,800 worth of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) on Tuesday, May 21. Trifon Harris also bought $35,173 worth of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 203,982 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 6.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $506.96 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.