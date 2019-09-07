Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Position in Facebook (Put) (FB) by $14.11 Million; Energy Income Partners Has Boosted American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $3.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Testifies Before Skeptical Lawmakers Wary of Facebook’s Power; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 46,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.47M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 57,944 shares to 7,056 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,802 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Com owns 19,465 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 67,578 shares. Moreover, Trb Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.04% or 1,078 shares. Cypress Cap owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,193 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.07% or 1.44M shares. Quadrant Ltd owns 17,240 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harris Associates Lp stated it has 2.89 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 1.68% or 911,675 shares. Fagan Associates Inc has 44,743 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 0.21% or 295,383 shares. Grimes And Comm Inc invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1,454 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,630 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,040 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 65,925 shares stake. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2.91M shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,814 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 93,626 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated stated it has 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First National Trust invested in 37,534 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.42% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,737 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 11,415 shares. 296,102 were reported by Citigroup. 3.43M are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp.