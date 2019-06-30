Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Its Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Stake by $11.32 Million as Shares Rose; White Elm Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 757,639 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 1.88 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares to 39,464 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Rough Quarter, But We Still Like Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Atlantic Equities Upgrades Tiffany Following Big Sell-Off – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tiffany Stock Popped 6% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Not All That Glitters Is Profitable – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) by 39,900 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 17,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,174 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $148.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 11,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 11,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd accumulated 4,534 shares. 8,454 are held by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 2,891 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 46,161 shares. Nine Masts Limited holds 1,485 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 530,951 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).