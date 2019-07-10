Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Chimera Investment (CIM) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 14. See Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 14,582 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 74,582 shares with $19.88M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $149.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.21 million shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 4.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimera: Too Much Subprime For My Taste – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 975,472 were accumulated by Nfc Invs Limited Liability. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc holds 19,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore accumulated 0.96% or 20,590 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 999 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura reported 26,586 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 1.29 million shares. Prescott Group Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bessemer Group owns 10,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag reported 34,074 shares stake. Kistler reported 562 shares. 5,965 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0.06% or 56,351 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Corvex LP accumulated 269,907 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp reported 20,345 shares stake. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,826 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $34.32 million worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna.