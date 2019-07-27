Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) as Valuation Declined; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holding by $888,251; Stock Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 39,117 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 84.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 317,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 18,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 21,559 shares. Victory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 153,024 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 11,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 339 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 33,451 shares. Zacks Invest holds 29,195 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 128,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,221 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 8,030 shares.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.48M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 665,520 shares. Sei Invests holds 2,551 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 17,553 shares. Sir Mngmt Lp holds 0.97% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 118,374 shares. American Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7,545 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 693,357 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Royal London Asset reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pnc Financial Ser invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 370,343 shares. 30,072 were reported by Us Retail Bank De.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39,841 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 64,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH).