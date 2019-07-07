Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Rpc (RES) Holding by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position by $540,339; Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.01 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 3,977 shares to 4,977 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build Middle East’s biggest ethylene plant – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Regulators Are Preparing an Investigation Into Big Tech: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sageworth Trust Communications stated it has 1,139 shares. Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Elm Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 6,720 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,875 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wallington Asset Mgmt holds 2,117 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 7,664 shares. Skba Ltd Liability owns 131,630 shares. 7,250 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,540 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 186,988 shares or 0.33% of the stock. California-based Cheviot Value Management Lc has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Com holds 75,392 shares. 254 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs. Moneta Grp Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $28.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $108,461 activity.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 78.57% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RES’s profit will be $12.91M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ameri Holdings Drops After FY18 Results; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RPC, Inc. (RES) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RPC, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.