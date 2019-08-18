Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position; Avid Technology (AVID) Shorts Down By 8.89%

Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. AVID’s SI was 3.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 570,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID)’s short sellers to cover AVID’s short positions. The SI to Avid Technology Inc’s float is 8.74%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 395,743 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MLN TO $40 MLN; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 51,000 shares with $448,000 value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION WILL RESUME AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, PLANT ON FRIDAY MAY 18 FOLLOWING FIRE AT AUTO SUPPLIER; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -26 PCT Y/Y, VS -11 PCT IN MARCH; 22/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co and India’s Mahindra & Mahindra said on Thursday they have signed an agreement to develop midsize and compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) and an electric vehicle, which Ford could also potentially sell in other markets outside India; 09/05/2018 – Ford chairman says ‘fairly large’ changes in store for automaker; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.32 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage reported 10,168 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Nomura Hldg has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 1.85 million shares. Citigroup owns 7,277 shares. Trexquant Invest L P reported 58,665 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 27,930 shares. 17,858 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 154,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 30,648 shares. 101,800 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 61,488 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 466,558 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -6.20% below currents $6.13 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BWS Financial.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) stake by 3.37 million shares to 3.57M valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ak Stl Corp (Prn) stake by 3.19M shares and now owns 11.19M shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

