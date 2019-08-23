Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding By $2.23 Million; Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM)’s Sentiment Is 0.45

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 178.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 38,477 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 60,000 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 21,523 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $80.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 997,595 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal deals; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 20/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA-RIO.AX; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.05, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 11 cut down and sold their equity positions in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 544,237 shares, down from 663,651 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund for 28,129 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 3,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 12,813 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 13,828 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 7,032 shares traded. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $151.43 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 108,066 shares to 16,934 valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 88,200 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.