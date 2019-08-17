Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Holding by $525,000; Market Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Anchor Capital Advisors Upped by $540,710 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 1.30 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 177,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84M, up from 173,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy on Almost Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,089 shares to 214,613 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 209,900 shares to 50,100 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.