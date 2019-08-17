Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered By $395,937 Its Intuit (INTU) Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 16,333 shares with $4.27M value, down from 17,850 last quarter. Intuit now has $70.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 50,000 shares with $2.81M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) now has $4.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.04 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.26 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2.45 million shares. 34,412 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 6,268 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.23% or 22,110 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 0.2% or 95,503 shares. Central National Bank And Trust reported 24,885 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 21,621 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0.01% or 4,826 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.32% or 204,447 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability holds 2,674 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diversified Strategies Limited Company reported 1,025 shares. Farmers National Bank invested in 0.01% or 48 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group increased Vanguard (VTI) stake by 15,288 shares to 32,866 valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,225 shares and now owns 3,988 shares. Ishares (CSJ) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -5.82% below currents $270.96 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23900 target.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased First Data Corp New stake by 64,600 shares to 264,600 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 12,989 shares and now owns 162,989 shares. Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $60 highest and $42 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is -16.07% below currents $63.3 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $42 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mgmt has 0.66% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 8,386 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Qv Investors Inc owns 88,280 shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 34,988 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 14,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 57,859 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Catalyst Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Strategic Fincl Services Inc invested in 53,705 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Amer Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,780 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 61,885 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Dupont Capital owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 6,690 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 19.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.