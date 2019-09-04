Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Holds Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 4.39 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 9.35 million shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) by 650,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 64,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 10,740 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 114,395 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 646,677 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 965,863 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Lc owns 1.12 million shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,190 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sprott has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blackrock has 28.80M shares. Citigroup has 308,695 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 14,453 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 18,757 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 7,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

