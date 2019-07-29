Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $4.94 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $100.70 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $43.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.17. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.71. About 730,493 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 842,016 shares to 10.68M shares, valued at $766.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 515,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.20M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

