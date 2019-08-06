Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $16.87 Million; Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $553,500 as Stock Price Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 27,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,432 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.58. About 650,659 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 7.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,125 shares to 75,195 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 93,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Micron Technology Appoints Sharawn Connors as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : SNAP, F, INFY, AMD, NOK, MCRN, QQQ, HOOK, MU, NIO, UXIN, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Investments Lc accumulated 27,882 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Llc has invested 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullinan Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 3,233 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 484,515 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communications reported 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Smithfield Tru Company reported 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp accumulated 1.91M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amp Ltd stated it has 529,560 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 49,200 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 6,261 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 510 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 14,406 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 2.94 million shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% stake. Limited Ltd owns 760 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research reported 486,616 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Walleye Trading reported 31,173 shares. Private Tru Co Na owns 5,349 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Management Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 23,450 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37M shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.