Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding By $4.74 Million; HD Supply Holdings Has 1.12 Sentiment

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 39.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 39,841 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 139,841 shares with $16.69M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION BY WY; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 13/05/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: About $481.2M of Notes Tendered in Consent Solicitation; 14/05/2018 – After a bitter proxy battle from Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder, the casino giant Monday announced more changes to its board of directors; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN INTENDS TO PUT FORTH BOARD CANDIDATES; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’

HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 148 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 132 sold and reduced their stakes in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 155.21 million shares, down from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding HD Supply Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 101 Increased: 104 New Position: 44.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of WYNN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 3 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 9,568 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 42,465 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 125,842 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 606,178 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 85 shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 138,766 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. 208 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Intll Ca owns 0.16% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 11,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 173,144 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 6,250 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 53,836 shares. Barr E S & owns 2.9% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 234,336 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 723,876 shares to 872,493 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) stake by 149,300 shares and now owns 150,700 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.