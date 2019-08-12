Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $7.21 Million; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Continues to Hold Position in Erie Indty Co (ERIE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.36. About 83,138 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 20.11 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World invested in 0.03% or 496,785 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 56,800 shares. 920 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. The New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 2,409 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 271,921 shares. Mariner Limited Co invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Putnam Invs Limited Liability stated it has 10.76 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Llc holds 3.84M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 100,275 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 20,172 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,201 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Madison Investment Holdg Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 623,800 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 200,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A had bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). First Trust Advisors LP has 184,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,958 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,839 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Co holds 0.01% or 73,260 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,837 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 108,636 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 8,802 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.07% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 11,536 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 70,921 shares stake. 12,253 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,382 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1,650 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors reported 10,645 shares. 4,631 are held by United Services Automobile Association.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 70,302 shares to 351,015 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 117,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).