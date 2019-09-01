Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Its Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.83M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 20,439 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 57,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 7,056 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.22 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Pnc Gp owns 3,412 shares. 82,064 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 105,978 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 50,704 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,040 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Company has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 21,244 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.55M shares. Moody Bank Division reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Birch Run Capital Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 135,000 shares. 54,794 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Glenmede Com Na reported 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) by 340,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 144,470 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.01% or 2.43M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Mackay Shields Lc holds 31,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 134,484 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Legal And General Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 20 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 83,200 shares. Ulysses holds 1% or 378,805 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 34,700 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ameriprise Financial holds 172,089 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 27,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 95,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 69,266 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Limited Co.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $1.07M were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C..

