Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $3.31 Million; Antero Resources (AR) Share Price Declined While Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Stake by $140.12 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 14,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,811 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 999,453 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 3.87M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 14. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Antero Resources Fell 15.8% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,170.23. – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Electronic Arts: Epic Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,081 shares to 81,081 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

