Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $5.40 Million; Stock Value Rose; Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Market Valuation Declined While Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 818,507 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 8.24M shares traded or 61.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

