Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Lennar (Call) (LEN) Stake By $480,000; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services has $9600 highest and $82 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 17.26% above currents $77.89 stock price. Discover Financial Services had 12 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9100 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 3. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. JP Morgan maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $82 Initiate

03/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $96.0000 Reinitiate

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $969,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Call) now has $18.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.53M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Among 11 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lennar has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 1.61% above currents $59.49 stock price. Lennar had 18 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, October 3. Susquehanna downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 3 report. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Wednesday, September 25 report.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lennar Corp (LEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lennar Is Cresting on Solid Demand and a “Lighter” Land Model – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennar Remains In Bullish Mode – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 246,869 were reported by Lodge Hill Limited Com. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 376,305 shares. California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 0.05% or 64,962 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 5,616 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,000 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.52M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 4,412 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 1,275 shares. Whittier Com owns 1,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assets Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Invest Lc has 0.37% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 623,385 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 320,000 shares to 326,000 valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 236,756 shares and now owns 426,880 shares. Vector Group Ltd (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial, Jaggaer introduce B2B payments solution – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Inc stated it has 58,292 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.74% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 12.91 million shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 265,700 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,442 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 94,200 shares. Merian (Uk) accumulated 311,129 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 4,677 shares. Moreover, First Business Fincl Svcs has 0.17% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 1,596 shares. Moreover, Whitnell And has 0.68% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 76,317 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 3,346 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 515,198 shares.