Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 84.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 97,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 17,640 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 150 shares. Hodges holds 1,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 206,984 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.12% or 4,084 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cambrian Lp invested in 16,724 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 113,053 shares. Jones Fin Lllp reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,871 shares. Oakworth invested in 0% or 26 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,292 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,822 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,669 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares to 733,000 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Services Inc reported 6,880 shares stake. Blair William Il has 232,911 shares. Moreover, Palladium Prns Ltd Company has 0.72% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 175,227 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 307,374 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1.24 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,281 shares. Daiwa owns 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 79,726 shares. Wills Fincl Gp has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,633 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8.32 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 98,457 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 357,714 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 0.3% or 26,597 shares. Family Management accumulated 6,095 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 23,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 14,600 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw.