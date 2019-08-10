Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) stake by 10.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 4,862 shares as Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 51,785 shares with $9.83 million value, up from 46,923 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp Com now has $168.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 84.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 317,670 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 57,330 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 375,000 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $11.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.50 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCD in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,609 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company invested 2.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 3.43% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hilltop reported 0.31% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Whitnell And holds 1.74% or 23,795 shares in its portfolio. Carlson stated it has 1,713 shares. Schulhoff & Co Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,771 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 496 shares. Covington Advsr holds 2.29% or 35,716 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,840 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 1,340 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,695 shares. Focused Wealth owns 495 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 791,828 shares valued at $34.01M was bought by Hamm Harold.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 600,500 shares to 2.20 million valued at $28.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bloom Energy Corp stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 99,675 shares. Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson has 8,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 71,029 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 74,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,842 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 24,817 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 19,002 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.87M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 57,330 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,216 shares. Commerce Bank reported 6,161 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0.04% or 1.44 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 122,490 shares.