Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Trimmed By $5.34 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 22,500 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 42,500 shares with $739,000 value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 98,784 shares with $28.35 million value, down from 117,463 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $338 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $368 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) stake by 50,000 shares to 150,000 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) stake by 650,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) was raised too.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.