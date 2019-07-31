Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut At&T (T) Holding by $310,000 as Share Value Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $647,130

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,108 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 87,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 7.57 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 27.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850.

