Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Power Of Canada Raised Its Position by $964,600

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.54. About 3.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.85 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp owns 5,282 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc holds 35,844 shares. Virtu Lc has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,830 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 230,813 shares. 586,717 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.05% or 55,500 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 785 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 7.49M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cleararc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 13,003 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt owns 11,204 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Maverick Limited holds 0.08% or 652,270 shares in its portfolio. Schneider accumulated 7.87% or 3.96 million shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 370,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Civeo Corp Cda.