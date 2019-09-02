Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Xylem (XYL) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 637,587 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 448,000 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 1.01% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And Co holds 11,045 shares. Fdx Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mesirow Inv Mngmt owns 31,690 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap reported 1.06 million shares. Meritage Portfolio has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cibc World Mkts reported 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 205,441 shares. Cambiar Invsts Llc invested in 0.1% or 115,381 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 5,719 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2.54 million shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 7,325 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 88,830 shares stake.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Owner of former Square 1 strikes back in battle for venture banking talent – Triangle Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results For the First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares to 371,994 shares, valued at $66.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 75,000 shares to 99,675 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 27,386 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 0.9% or 13,710 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 32,880 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.06% or 436,625 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 750 shares stake. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.21% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,499 shares. 34,698 were reported by Strs Ohio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Llc reported 37,890 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Personal Serv owns 225 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 1,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 3,486 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).